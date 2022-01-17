Gardaí ask public about 'man in black tracksuit' in renewed Ashling Murphy murder appeal

Gardaí have released a partial description of a man they are tracking the movements around the time of Ashling Murphy's murder in Tullamore last Wednesday, January 12.

While gardaí say they are "not confirming any specific details for operational reasons" they are making "significant progress" and are asking the public for information on the movements of a man in a black tracksuit.

In a statement on Monday evening, they said: "An Garda Síochána are now asking for people in Tullamore to think about Wednesday, January 12 after 4pm and not to confine their thoughts to the Falcon Storm mountain bike.



"Did you see a man dressed in black tracksuit top (no hood), black tracksuit bottoms with a large white stripe or white writing on the side and black runners. Did you see this man walking in the Tullamore area? Did you give a lift to this man on the evening of the 12th January 2022. Did you notice this man loitering at any location or involved in any activity which drew your attention?"

The scene of the fatal assault on the Grand Canal Way between Boland’s Lough and Digby’s bridge continues to be examined and remains sealed off as a crime scene.



An Garda Síochána are now asking for any member of the public who was on the Grand Canal Way on the morning or afternoon of January 12 between Digby’s bridge and Ballycommon to contact the investigation team.

"Whether you think you saw anything or not please contact Gardaí in Tullamore," they said.

"Gardaí continue to appeal to any person in the general Tullamore area on the January 12, with any form of video footage (Dashcam, CCTV, Mobile phone, GoPro Cam etc..), to contact us.

Gardaí are also concerned with information about the murder and the investigation being shared on social media.

"An Garda Síochána is aware and continues to be concerned about the activity of persons who are sharing information on social media, and in particular private messaging apps. An Garda Síochána appeals to everyone to STOP sharing these messages. Not only are they misinformed, inaccurate and dangerous, they are unhelpful to the criminal investigation. If you have information, which is relevant to this criminal investigation you should contact the investigation team at Tullamore Garda Station with this information," they said.



"The investigation team at Tullamore Garda Station can be contacted on 9357060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."

A person of interest in the case has been identified and gardaí are waiting at a Dublin hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries, to question him.