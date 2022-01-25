'Kamikaze behaviour' - IFA protests with farmers over Lidl cut-price chicken promotion

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) is supporting farmer protests at Lidl stores this morning over a cut-price promotion of large chickens by Lidl.

IFA Poultry Chairman Andy Boylan called the promotion "the kind of kamikaze behaviour by retailers that has to be outlawed".

At time of publication, the promotion in question (running from January 13 to January 26) appears to be available on the Lidl website at a reduced price of €3.49 (formerly €4.29 pre-promotion).

Mr Boylan said, "Selling a 1.9kg chicken for €3.49 is grossly irresponsible and has the potential to lead to a price war that producers will ultimately pay for."

The Chairman is leading the protests, which are taking place in Cavan Town and Monaghan Town today (Tuesday January 25).

He continued: "Some retailers have recognised the very severe income difficulties at the moment and they have increased the price of chicken on the shelf. Yet Lidl has pulled the price, which shows the complete disregard they have for producers.

"This race to the bottom will have significant consequences for producers. Unless we have robust regulation of retailers, we will see more and more farmers going to the wall.

"The cost of gas, energy, labour and animal feed have all seen inflation not witnessed by the sector in half a generation. Irish inflation shot to a 14-year high in October, which has had a damaging effect on the sector."

He is calling for an "immediate increase" in price.

He said, "Without an immediate increase in the wholesale retail price, to be passed back to egg and chicken producers, the entire sector is in jeopardy. We produce top quality, Bord Bia QA produce, at prices which are not sustainable. We intend to highlight the absolute necessity for our costs to be recovered from the food chain immediately."

Lidl has been contacted for comment.