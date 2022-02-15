Lives of Irish agricultural contracting families to be explored in new TG4 documentary

A documentary exploring the working lives of Irish agricultural contracting families is set to debut on TG4.

The seven-part observational series will feature crews from Limerick, Tipperary, Meath, Donegal, Clare, Galway and Kerry as they deal with the highs and lows of daily life.

The documentary will present a mix of Irish culture, heritage and contracting experience in the Irish language, featuring many female-led and female-centred enterprises.

Each of the seven episodes will be defined by a theme based on the time of year and the work involved, intercut with snippets of the contractors' personal lives.

Dubbed "the white knights" of farming, 1,800 agricultural contractors from all over the country provide time, manpower and expensive specialist equipment to assist Ireland's 137,00 farming families.

They are particularly busy from April to September as Irish farmers who can't do all the required work alone enter their busiest 6-month period.

According to TG4, contractors handle everything from slurry spreading to hedge cutting, ploughing, round baling and more.

The show will be entertainment-based and will include instances of family crises and kitchen-sink drama, as well as opportunities to discuss topics like farm safety, climate change and the changing role of the farmer.

The contractors featured in the documentary include Alastair Doherty from Donegal, Thomas Moloney from Tipperary, Eoin Ó Muircheartaigh from Kerry, Karen O’Donoghue from Limerick, Eoin Collins from Clare, Peadar Seoighe from Galway, and Peter and Pat Farrelly from Meath.

'Contractors' has a release date of February 24 2022 at 9.30pm.