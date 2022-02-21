UK to offer fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose to over 75s and immunosuppressed

The UK is to begin offering a fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose to people aged 75 and over, the immunosuppressed and those living in care homes.

The UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said the top-up jab will help those at the highest risk of serious illness maintain a high level of protection against the virus.

The NHS in England will offer people the jab from around six months after their last dose, with further details due to be set out shortly.

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to make similar announcements after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) published UK-wide advice recommending the boosters.

In interim guidance published for planning purposes, the JCVI, the UK's equivalent of NIAC, said a further dose for older people and those at risk is likely to be needed this autumn.

This is because, although vaccines offer strong protection, their effectiveness does wane over time and Covid surges are expected in winter.

In Ireland, NIAC today advised that 12-15-year-olds be offered their third dose. The booster dose of the mRNA vaccine Comirnaty, the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech, will be given to this age cohort at an interval of six months or longer since completion of the primary vaccine series, NIAC has said.