Toy Story songwriter cancels European tour including Irish dates due to broken neck

Toy Story music composer Randy Newman has been forced to cancel his European tour after discovering his neck was broken.

The Oscar-winning songwriter, 78, said he had been “really looking forward to” performing in Europe but has rescheduled his An Evening With Randy Newman tour, which had been due to start in March.

Newman had been due to perform in Dublin on March 15 and March 16.

In a statement, Newman said: “Recently, I noticed I was shrinking. People over whom I had towered now towered over me.

“Turns out, my neck was broken.”

Newman, who also created music for Monsters Inc and Monsters University, said he had had a “successful” operation but he has to take extended recovery time.

“The doctor said I’m not quite ready to tour,” he added.

“I was really looking forward to coming to Europe to perform. I miss performing a great deal and I look forward to a time when I can come.

“I’m sorry I won’t see you this time but I will see you soon.”