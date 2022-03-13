Do you eat enough protein? Shocking Irish survey suggests maybe not

Almost half of Irish adults over the age of 40 believe they either do not eat enough protein or are unaware if they are consuming the required amount, a new national survey has found.

And despite advice that middle-aged and older people’s protein requirements increase with age, 50% of over-55s think they should eat the same amount as they get older.

A leading dietician said the iReach survey of 1,000 adults demonstrates “a need for education and awareness” from age 40 upwards on increasing protein intake as people age - and the need to eat it across all meals.

A total of 45% of over-40s believe they either do not eat enough protein or do not know if they are meeting dietary guidelines.

After middle age, adults lose an average of 3% of their muscle strength every year, limiting their ability to perform many routine activities.

Consumption of protein can ward against and reverse the age-related degenerative condition Sarcopenia – a progressive skeletal muscle disorder involving accelerated loss of muscle mass and function linked to falls, functional decline, frailty and mortality.

“Adequate protein intake throughout all life stages is essential for health, as proteins are the building blocks within the body,” said dietician Noreen Roche, who warns against the prevalence of Sarcopenia, which can occur in mid-life.

PICTURED: Dietician Noreen Roche

“A low intake of protein will not maintain optimal muscle mass and function, which decline as we get older.

“Regular consumption of high-quality proteins like tinned tuna, fish and eggs are important to ensure we protect against muscle loss as we age.”

The survey, commissioned by John West, found 71% of those aged 18-24 believe they eat enough protein, suggesting a better awareness of dietary requirements among the young, perhaps linked to fitness and social media cultures.

Ms Roche, who has been involved with 13 All-Ireland winning teams, stressed that life-long, high-quality protein intake is a key factor in maintaining good health among the older and middle-aged population.

The research, carried out to highlight Sarcopenia and the role of natural protein in fish in preventing and reversing it, also found that 30% of over-40s are unaware their age cohort will begin to lose muscle mass and strength as they get older.

Despite a typical portion size of tinned tuna having among the highest level of protein, and the amino acid leucine, which can help ward against Sarcopenia, meat (25%) and eggs (21%) are mistakenly identified as the best sources of protein across all age-ranges, with only 13% believing fish to be the best source.