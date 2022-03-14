Taoiseach jets off to US for St Patrick's Day celebrations

The Taoiseach will travel to the United States today to begin a week long celebration for St Patrick's Day.

Due to Covid-19, the annual tradition of this visit had to be held virtually the last two years but US President Joe Biden still received the traditional bowl of shamrock.

This will be Michéal Martin's last opportunity to visit the White House on St Patrick's Day as Taoiseach as he is due to rotate roles with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar this coming December.

Talks this year are expected to centre around the escalating situation in Ukraine but will also include meetings that will focus on economic links and the promotion of trade and investment between the US and Ireland.

During the week's visit, Martin will also attend a Tourism Ireland gala event, an Enterprise Ireland business roundtable event where the discussion will focus on Irish companies investing in the US, and the traditional Ireland Funds Gala dinner event in Washington where Irish-American business people, as well as US politicians, will be in attendance.

On St Patrick's Day, the Taoiseach is set to have breakfast with Vice President Kamala Harris in her home before attending the luncheon at Capitol Hill.

Martin will also attend the White House where he will meet with President Biden in the Oval Office, before attending the annual shamrock ceremony where it's expected the Taoiseach will renew his invitation to the president to visit Ireland later this year.

Talks will also include the emphasis on the strength of Irish-US relations, echoing the importance of the US supporting peace, Ireland's position on Brexit and the Good Friday Agreement.