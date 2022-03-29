Gardai concerned for welfare of 44 year old woman missing for days
Gardai are concerned for the welfare of a 44 year old woman who has been missing for days.
An appeal to the public has been issued for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Noelle O'Looney, who was last seen in the Ennistymon area of Co Clare at 8am on Saturday March 26.
Noelle is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height, with a medium build, shoulder length brown hair and blue eyes.
It's believed Noelle may still be in the Clare region at this time and may be travelling in a red/wine coloured Toyota Auris.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
