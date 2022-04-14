Search

14 Apr 2022

Teenage boy dead and two others in hospital following crash in neighbouring county

14 Apr 2022 8:48 AM

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision at Dowling in Piltown, Kilkenny on Wednesday evening, 13th April 2022.
 
The single vehicle collision, involving a car, occurred after 8pm. One of the passenger's in the car, a male youth (teenager), was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
 
His body was later taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place in due course.
 
Two other occupants from the car (both male) were taken to University Hospital Waterford where they are currently receiving treatment.
 
The road will remain closed with local diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators is set to take place in the morning.
 
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them
 
Anyone with information can contact Thomastown Garda Station 056 7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

