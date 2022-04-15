Woman charged over death of elderly woman

The woman, aged in her 80s, was found dead in a house in Seville Place, Dublin, on Wednesday
Gardaí investigating the death of a pensioner in her 80s have charged a woman.
A murder investigation was launched after the woman was found dead at a house on Seville Place in Dublin on Wednesday.
Gardaí attended at around 11.50am and the pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accused, who was arrested on Wednesday, has now been charged in connection with the death.
She was scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Friday.
