19 Apr 2022

Motorists on busy Irish motorway warned as permanent speeding camera launched

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

19 Apr 2022 6:19 PM

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Motorists are being warned about a new permanent speed camera on the M7.

The mainline Motorway Average Speed Safety Camera system in place on the M7 in Tipperary between Junction 26 and Junction 27, both directions, eastbound and westbound, will go operational from 7am on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Vehicles detected driving in excess of the 120km/h posted motorway speed limit will be subject to prosecution from that time.

Prosecution of speeding offences take place by Fixed Charge Notice. 

The current Fixed Charge Notice is €80 fine accompanied by three penalty points. 

During the Pilot scheme, compliance level have been monitored and no prosecutions have taken place.
 
Prior to the installation of the Motorway Average Speed Safety Camera system compliance with the 120km/h motorway speed limit was below 70%. 

During the periods of the testing/ pilot scheme compliance levels have risen, but remain below 90%.

Analysis of traffic data by TII shows that speeding is typical of driver behaviour on low traffic volume sections of the motorway network throughout the country. This type of driver behaviour is very dangerous, and it is compounded during rain or hail showers increasing the potential of serious accidents. 

Further, the data identified that speeds are not being appropriately moderated in response to adverse weather conditions such as heavy rain or low road temperatures.

The specific locations chosen have been subject to frequent weather-related/micro-climate events (mostly hail) resulting in increased collision frequency in the area.

Local News

