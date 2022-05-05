Search

05 May 2022

Guest line-up for Friday's Late Late Show (May 6) revealed

Guest line-up for Friday's Late Late Show (May 6) revealed

Reporter:

Reporter

05 May 2022 11:01 AM

On tomorrow night's (Friday May 6) Late Late Show…
 
Viewers can expect a special performance and chat with music stars Sharon Shannon, Liam Ó Maonlaí and Fiachna Ó Braonáin from Hothouse Flowers, Lucia Evans and Steve Wickham, as they join together for a new charity album ‘Songs for Rosabel’. 

A Sky News broadcaster with more than a million minutes of live television on her CV, Kay Burley has covered some of the most momentous moments in recent history. She'll chat with Ryan about what Boris Johnson is really like, why attitudes to women in the House of Commons are 30 years behind the rest of the world and what the results of the Northern Ireland Assembly Elections might mean for relations between the islands. 
 
Former Irish Special Forces Deputy Commander and 'Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week' leader Ray Goggins knows what it is like to enter a warzone. He'll be discussing what those on the ground in Ukraine can expect over there, how to deal with a crisis and how the military mindset can be channelled into tackling any situation. 
 
Back for its twelfth year, some of the finalists of RTE's Junk Kouture will be on the show to demonstrate their amazing creations where they turn everyday junk into extraordinary clothing. Over 300 secondary schools have taken part and the 10 finalists will be strutting their stuff to represent Ireland at the World Final later this year in Abu Dhabi. 
 
Ahead of their hugely anticipated album ‘Sometimes We See More In The Dark’, Mullingar rock band The Blizzards are back on the show to perform 'Friction Burns'. 

Watch the Late Late Show on RTÉ One tomorrow at 9.35pm. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media