12 May 2022

Gardai make 'significant' arrests in relation to suspected money laundering

A man and woman (both in their forties) have been arrested by Gardai for suspected money laundering offences. 

The arrests - which Detective Superintendent Pat Ryan of GNCCB called "significant" - were made in Co Cork today (Thursday May 12) by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau as part of an ongoing investigation into transnational cybercrime. 

The man (40) and woman (42) are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in separate Garda Stations in Cork. 

Local operational units in the Cork City area conducted searches leading to the seizure of property and assets, including crypto assets. 

Computers are currently being forensically examined for evidential content.  

Detective Superintendent Pat Ryan said, "An Garda Síochána considers these arrests as significant in the context of transnational cybercrime and today’s action highlights the continued international law enforcement co-operation and commitment in tackling cybercrime”. 

In recent months, the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau has been liaising with the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigations) to target the activities of cybercriminals. 

This includes parallel investigations into the sale of illicit items online such as ransomware as a service, personal banking details, credit card details, and false documents such as passports and driving licences. 

Local News

