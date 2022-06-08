ALERT: Gardai seek public assistance in finding man missing for 7 days

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 43 year old man missing for a week.
Giedrius Kamarauskas - described as being 6'3" in height and of medium build with short hair - is missing from the Drogheda area since Wednesday June 1.
When last seen he was wearing navy shorts, a dark red tshirt, grey hoodie and black and white Adidas runners.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Giedrius are asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
