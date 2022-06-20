Man arrested after Gardai discover €150k worth of cannabis plants and herb

A man has been arrested after Gardai discovered cannabis plants and herb worth over €150,000.
Gardai attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit seized the drugs as part of Operation Tara following a search of residences in the Capptaggle area of Co Galway yesterday (Sunday June 19).
Officers seized the plants - reportedly worth €144,000 - as well as cannabis herb (worth €6,600) before arresting a man in his 40s.
The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Galway Divisional Headquarters, where he was detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before Galway District Court this morning (Monday June 20).
All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.
Investigations ongoing.
