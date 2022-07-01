Search

01 Jul 2022

State pension age should not go beyond 66 – Taoiseach

State pension age should not go beyond 66 – Taoiseach

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Jul 2022 6:46 PM

The Taoiseach has told party members that he does not believe the State pension age should go beyond 66.

Micheal Martin said that PRSI increases could be needed to ensure the pension age is not increased.

Speaking following a special parliamentary party meeting, Mr Martin said there is a “clear groundswell” of support in the party to retain the pension age.

Mr Martin said there was a good discussion on pensions and that members of the parliament party wanted clarity on Fianna Fail’s position.

“I made the point that we didn’t see the age going beyond 66 but that would then have implications for the PRSI increases in the medium term.

“So there has to be give and take, either in respect of PRSI or the age question, we have to work with our coalition parties on finalising that whole area.

“But there was a clear groundswell within the parliamentary party that they wanted pension age retained at 66 but then that has implications for the PRSI and that was the context.

“The first thing government parties will need is ongoing consideration of the Pensions Commission’s recommendations, and indeed the recommendations the Oireachtas committee also made in relation to that report.”

The recommendation made by the commission was that the pension age should gradually increase to 67 before 2031, and then 68 by 2039.

The Report of the Commission on Pensions put forward proposals in order to address the sustainability of the state pension system and the Social Insurance Fund (SIF).

The Pensions Commission proposed to increase the State pension age by three months every year from 2028.

In a report published in February, the Social Protection Committee recommended maintaining the qualifying age for the state pension at 66, and to introduce legislation to ban mandatory retirement clauses in employee contracts.

Mr Martin said his party will consider both recommendations.

“We don’t have a specific timeline just yet. These are weighty issues,” he added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media