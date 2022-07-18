 Motorcyclist in his 60s pronounced dead at scene of single vehicle collision

A motorcyclist in his 60s has died following a single vehicle traffic collision.
Gardaí are seeking witnesses to the collision, which occurred at approximately 3.30pm yesterday (Sunday July 17) on the R173 between Carlingford and Omeath, Co Louth.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Louth County Hospital Dundalk.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident - including road users travelling in the area at the time with camera (including dash cam) footage - is encouraged to contact Gardaí.
Contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
