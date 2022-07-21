Family of missing 38-year-old woman concerned for her welfare

The family of a missing 38-year-old woman are concerned for her welfare.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Anastasija Sakal, who is missing from her home in Malahide in Co Dublin since yesterday (Wednesday July 20).
Anastasija is described as being 5’ 4” in height with a slim build, blonde hair and green eyes.
When last seen, she was wearing a salmon coloured top with black bottoms.
Anyone with information on Anastasija’s whereabouts is asked to contact Malahide Garda Station 01 666 4600 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
