Garda operation tackling anti-social behaviour on public transport underway

A special Garda operation combatting anti-social behaviour on public transport is underway across Ireland.
Officers aim to prevent and detect anti-social behaviour today (Friday July 29) by patrolling Dart, Luas and rail routes nationwide as part of Operation 'Twin Tracks'.
It's the second of two national Community Engagement and Rail Safety Partnership days of operation in collaboration with Irish Rail (DART and InterCity rail) and Transdev Ireland (Luas).
High visibility patrolling will operate between the hours of 3pm and 11pm on eight intercity routes, whilst local Crime Prevention Officers and Community Policing Gardaí will deliver crime prevention advice at community engagement/crime prevention stands at stations from 3pm to 8pm.
Crime prevention stands will run at Connolly and Heuston stations as well as those in Cork, Waterford, Wexford, Limerick, Galway, Westport, Tralee, Dundalk, and Sligo.
The eight intercity routes are:
• Mayo Division
- incorporating Ballyhaunis, Claremorris, Manulla Junction, Foxford, Ballina, Castlebar and Westport Stations.
• Galway Division
- incorporating Galway, Oranmore, Athenry, Attymon, Woodlawn, Ballinsloe and South from Athenry, Craigwell, Ardrahan and Gort.
• Sligo and Roscommon Leitrim Division
- incorporating Sligo, Colloney, Ballymote, Boyle, Carrick on Shannon, Dromod, Longford and Edworthstown.
• Kildare
- incorporating Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin and Athy Stations.
• Wicklow and Wexford Division
- incorporating Bray, Greystones, Wicklow, Rathdrum, Arklow, Gorey, Enniscorthy, Wexford, and Roslare stations.
• Limerick and Tipperary Divisions
- incorporating Limerick, Limerick Junction, Castledonnell, Birdhill, Nenagh, Cloughjordan, Roscrea, Ballbrophy, Templemore, Thurles, Tipperary, Cahir, Clonmel and Carrick on Suir.
• Cork City, North and West Divisions (2 routes)
- incorporating Charleville, Mallow, Banteer, Millstreet and Rathmore Stations
- Incorporating Cork City, Glounthane, Cobh and Midleton Stations
