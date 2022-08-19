Boy dies after being hit by vehicle in Co Roscommon

An infant has died following a road crash in Co Roscommon.
Gardai said the boy was hit by a vehicle near Ballinagare shortly after 9am on Friday.
The infant received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead.
His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.
No other injuries were reported.
A technical examination of the scene by Garda forensic collision investigators has been completed and a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash-cam recordings) are asked to make this available to them.
Anyone with information can contact Boyle garda station on 071-966-4620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.
