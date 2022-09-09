Refugees housed at National Indoor Arena as many face sleeping rough

The National Indoor Arena at Abbotstown in Dublin has housed 100 asylum seekers, it has been confirmed.

The temporary accommodation centre officially opened yesterday evening the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) confirmed.

It is understood that up to 200 people can be accommodated at the centre.

Applicants will be accommodated there for up to 6 weeks before being moved to more suitable accommodation.

In response to a request from Government, Sport Ireland confirmed in the past week that it would be making the National Indoor Athletics Training Centre in the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena available for a period of up to six weeks as part of an emergency response initiative.

Sport Ireland said it welcomed the opportunity to support the initiative, with the state-owned facility - managed and operated by subsidiary company Sport Ireland Facilities DAC – being well appointed with permanent shower and recreational facilities available.

While Sport Ireland understands that this will have a temporary impact on the regular users of the facility, it is grateful for the support shown by the wider sporting community in making all refugees feel welcome to Ireland.

Sport Ireland Chief Executive Dr Una May commented: “Sport Ireland is pleased to be in a position to respond positively to the Government’s request to make the National Indoor Athletics Training Centre available to support the ongoing refugee accommodation challenges. This emergency initiative will be for a period of up to six weeks, allowing the relevant authorities to provide more permanent accommodation for the refugees. Following this, the arena will be available for the beginning of the indoor athletics season.

“Sport has been a welcome lifeline for many refugees arriving into Ireland in recent months and the wider sport sector is to be commended in that regard. Sport Ireland Facilities will be offering the use of the facilities on the Sport Ireland Campus for use by the refugees for the duration of their stay.

“Sport Ireland would like to place on record its gratitude to customers of the National Indoor Athletics Training Centre for their patience and understanding on this matter.”

All impacted customers have been contacted, Sport Ireland said.