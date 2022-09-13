Investigation launched after man’s body found at Dublin home

An investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found at a Dublin home.
Gardai said the man’s body was found at a residence in Kevin Barry House, Coleraine Street, in Dublin 7 at around 6.20pm on Monday.
The body remains at the scene which was preserved for technical examination.
Gardai said they would not comment further at this time.
