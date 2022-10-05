Four in hospital after two-vehicle crash in Co Clare

Four people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Co Clare.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the two-vehicle collision that occurred on the R458 in the townland of Drumline in Newmarket on Fergus at 6.10pm on Wednesday.

Three men from one car were taken to University Hospital Limerick.

The condition of one man, aged in his 20s, is described as critical. The two other men continue to receive medical attention.

The driver of the other car, a woman in her 60s, was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The R458 is currently closed and will remain shut overnight pending a full technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardai in Shannon are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the collision to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Shannon Garda station on 061 365900 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.