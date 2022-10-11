Family of missing 78-year-old woman concerned for her wellbeing

The family of a missing 78-year-old woman are concerned for her wellbeing.
Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of Eileen Shortt, who was last seen yesterday (Monday October 10) leaving her apartment in the Kevin Street area of Dublin at approximately 8pm.
She is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair. When last seen she was wearing a grey jacket, black trousers and was carrying a black handbag.
Eileen’s family are anxious to locate her.
Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Eileen is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
