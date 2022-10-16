Gardaí appealing for witnesses following discovery of woman with unexplained injuries in Mayo

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of a woman with unexplained injuries in County Mayo on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

The woman, who is aged in her late 50s, was found unconscious by a passer-by shortly after 4am on the N5 at Cloggernagh, Islaneady.

She was taken by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital where her condition is understood to be critical.

The cause of her injuries is unexplained at this time and the scene is preserved for forensic examination. Local traffic diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. They are particularly appealing to motorists with camera footage (including dash-cam) who travelled through the townland of Islaneady on the N5 in the early hours this morning, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 90308200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.