Man found dead in unexplained circumstances ‘suffered a head injury’

A man found dead in unexplained circumstances in Co Monaghan this week suffered a head injury, Gardai said.

His body was found by a member of the public in premises in Kingscourt Road, Lossets, at about 8am on Tuesday.

Gardai had said the results of post-mortem tests would guide the investigation.

By Wednesday evening, the post-mortem had been done by state pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers, though the results were not released for operational reasons.

Gardai said the man suffered a head injury but the circumstances are still unknown.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Minister for Social Protection and Monaghan TD Heather Humphreys said she was sorry to hear a man has lost his life.

“First of all, our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and I would encourage anybody who knows anything about this incident to report it to the Gardai.”

An Garda Siochana are continuing to appeal to those with information about the incident to contact them at Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 969 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.