Man aged in his 50s dies after lorry and car crash in Co Clare

A man aged in his 50s has died in a collision between a lorry and a car in Co Clare.

Gardai attended the scene in the village of Clooney, on the outskirts of Ennis, Co Clare.

The fatal collision occurred at around 2pm on the R352 Ennis to Portumna road.

The deceased man was the driver of the car.

His body was removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will be carried out in the coming days.

The road was closed on Thursday evening and local diversions were implemented to allow Garda forensic collision investigators to conduct a technical examination of the scene.

The road is expected to remain closed overnight.

An appeal has been made for witnesses to the collision to come forward, and for any road users with camera footage of the R352 and the surrounding roads, taken between 1.15pm and 2pm on Thursday, to make this available to gardai.

Anyone with information can contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.