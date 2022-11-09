Search

Leo Varadkar set to become Taoiseach on December 17

09 Nov 2022 10:41 PM

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar will become Taoiseach on December 17, it has been confirmed.

The Fine Gael leader will take over from Micheal Martin on that date, a source told the PA news agency.

The rotation of the role of taoiseach was due to take place on December 15 under the Programme for Government but it is understood it has been delayed to allow Mr Martin to attend the final meeting of EU leaders in Brussels this year.

Mr Varadkar previously served as taoiseach from June 2017 to February 2020.

A special sitting of the Dail will take place on Saturday, December 17 to allow the handover to take place.

A Cabinet reshuffle will take place but the exact details are not yet known.

It is not known what ministerial portfolio Mr Martin will take over when he steps down as Taoiseach to become Tanaiste.

It has been confirmed that Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath will take over from Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, despite Mr Donohoe being nominated for a second term as president of the Eurogroup on Monday.

Mr Donohoe will then become Public Expenditure Minister.

Mr Donohoe was nominated for a second term as president of the Eurogroup on Monday, and will retain the role when Mr McGrath takes the reins of the finance portfolio.

Both are expected to attend Eurogroup meetings if Mr Donohoe wins a second term as Eurogroup president.

