Tipperary men! Style competition for 'most appropriately' dressed gentleman at the Ploughing
Offaly men! There's a style competition for the "most appropriately" dressed gentleman at the Ploughing in Ballintrane, Fenagh.
The "Most Appropriately Dressed Gentleman" competition will take place on Wednesday, September 18 with an exclusive prize of a designer suit and a weekend away up for grabs.
Passion for Fashion-Dress to impress, as the 'Most Appropriately Dressed Gentleman' Comp will take place on Wednesday Sept 18th with an exclusive prize of a designer suit from Detail Menswear, Carlow & Kilkenny and a weekend away in the luxurious @Wineport_Lodge up for grabs!!! pic.twitter.com/IQ7RqCPv7o— National Ploughing (@NPAIE) September 12, 2019
