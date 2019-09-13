TRAFFIC: Roadworks on the main National Ploughing Championships route

Roadworks could cause traffic delays for those travelling on the N80 through Laois to the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow next week.

Delays are expected on part of the N80 on the main traffic route for the National Ploughing. The National Ploughing Championships 2019 takes place from September 17 to 19 in Ballintrane, Fenagh, County Carlow.

The roadworks will be in place at nighttime, until 6:00 am, from the Tullamore Road to Emmet Street in Mountmellick for the three days of the Ploughing.

From Tuesday, September 17 to Friday, September 20 a stop/go system will be in place on the N80 stretch between 11:00 pm and 6:00 am to allow for the resurfacing of the busy road.

A road engineer with Laois County Council said there is a delayed start time of 11:00 pm to "allow ploughing traffic pass through the site without delay".

Work started at this location in Mountmellick on Wednesday, September 11 for footpath repairs which will finish on Friday, September 13.

From Wednesday, September 11 to Friday, September 13 between 7:00 pm and 6:00 am nighttime work will be carried out resurfacing the N80.

No work will take place on Saturday and Sunday, September 14 and 15.

Resurfacing of the busy road will resume on Monday, September 16 from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am until Friday, September 20 throughout the Ploughing.