Tickets on sale at Ploughing for monster draw which boasts €2,000 holiday voucher

Tickets will be on sale at the Ploughing this week for a monster draw which boasts a holiday voucher worth €2,000.

A local group in Nurney - which is an amalgamation of the national school, Nurney Villa soccer club and St John's Church - are doing a monster draw to raise funds for all three.

They will have a stand for three days at the National Ploughing Championships this week and will be located right inside gate seven at the site.

One organiser said: "We are a small rural community so hopefully by doing this will it not only strengthen our coffers, but our sense of community."

The prizes include a holiday voucher worth €2,000, a Weber BBQ worth €700, a Stena Line voucher worth €300 and a hamper of local artisan products and gifts from local suppliers.

He added: "We are supporting local business in all that we do and are grateful that we've gotten so much help to date. Our draw date is October 26 in the Nurney Inn."