'Jackets on at the moment but T-shirt weather this afternoon,' Ploughing forecast

This is good news!

Sunrise on Tuesday morning at the Ploughing (CREDIT: Alan O'Reilly)

"Jackets on at the moment but T-shirt weather this afternoon," says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly as the Ploughing kicks off in Carlow. 

The weather is looking good on day one of the Ploughing. 