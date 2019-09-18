PICTURE: Sure it wouldn't be the Ploughing if you left without a stick in Carlow

So true!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

PICTURE: Sure it wouldn't be the Ploughing if you left without a stick in Carlow

So true...

Sure it wouldn't be the Ploughing Championships if you left without a stick!

For all your Ploughing coverage, click here. 

View this post on Instagram

It wouldn't be the #Ploughing19 if you left without a stick, for all your Ploughing coverage go to www.carlowlive.ie

A post shared by Carlow Live (@carlowlive) on