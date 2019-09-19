LATEST: Gardaí issue fog warning for those travelling to the final day of the Ploughing
Be advised!
File photo
Carlow Gardaí are getting ready for the final day of the 2019 Ploughing in Carlow.
They have warned motorists that there is fog in places on Thursday morning so drive carefully.
Motorists are advised to follow the recommended routes and the directions of Gardaí.
There are the usual delays both ways on the N80 approaching the turn-off for Fenagh. Also busy on the local road between the N80 and Fenagh.
We are getting ready for day 3 of the #Ploughing2019 in Carlow. Fog in places this morning so drive carefully. Follow the recommended routes and the directions of Gardai. @gardainfo @NPAIE— CarlowGardai (@CarlowGardai) September 19, 2019
