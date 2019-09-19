Calls for motorists travelling to Ploughing in Carlow to stop throwing rubbish on to road

Calls have been made for motorists travelling to the Ploughing in Carlow to stop throwing rubbish on to the road.

A person on social media has asked people travelling on the route around Borris and Fenagh to stop throwing their rubbish out on to the road.

The person came across a few plastic bags with food and bottles in them in the area. 