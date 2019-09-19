Carlow could get hit with remnants of Hurricane next week as Ploughing narrowly escapes

Carlow could get hit with the remnants of a Hurricane in the coming days as the Ploughing narrowly escapes the brutal weather.

According to www.carlowweather.com, while we enjoy glorious weather in Ireland this week, Hurricane Humberto has become a major Category 3 hurricane and is currently heading for Bermuda.

Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly added: "But we may see the remnants of it here early next week."