Search

22 Sept 2022

National Ploughing Championships: It'sWet Wet Wet, but as Meatloaf says, Two Out of Three Ain't Bad!!

Day three of the ploughing and it's muddy puddles all the way

Rody Lowry and Tom Kennedy of Upperchurch Drombane GAA club selling their ticks for a John Deere tractor at the National Ploughing Championships

Rody Lowry and Tom Kennedy of Upperchurch Drombane GAA club selling their ticks for a John Deere tractor at the National Ploughing Championships

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Sept 2022 10:35 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

It's day three of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska in County Laois and as thousands of Tipperary people head east, it is wet, wet, wet.

After two splendid days of sunshine and record breaking attendances - an estimated 115,500 yesterday alone - today Our God 'Rains.' Sun block yesterday - oil skins and wellies today - that's the way with the Irish weather and nobody knows that better than the farming sector.

But, as Meatloaf sang so magnificently in his hit song - Two Out of Three Ain't Bad. 

The crowds are still attending in force today as they bid to get those last minute bargains following a bumper event so far with cash changing hands across all sectors.

The atmosphere at the 900 acre site and the 1,700 trade stands has been unique and the rain won't dampen the spirits of those in attendance today.

Tipperary has been very well represented at the Ploughing with one group - the Upperchurch Drombane GAA club - continuing in their bid to raffle a John Deere tractor. This unique fundraiser for the development of the club facilities at Drombane has been getting a lot of traction and sellers - club stalwarts Rody Lowry and Tom Kennedy - were on hand to convince patrons that they could be in with a chance of winning the machine worth in excess of €100,000.

The club, which has received much support for their initiative to date,  will be there today too and they will continue to convince punters to support the Church.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media