WATCH: Jockeys and staff record song in memory of Pat Smullen
Weigh room staff and fellow jockeys of the late Pat Smullen joined forces at the weekend to pay tribute to the former champion jockey.
They recorded a version of Ben E. King's Stand By Me alongside the Newbridge Gospel Choir. Offaly man Pat died on September 15, 2021, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
The song features solos from Pat's former colleagues in the saddle, Declan McDonagh and Donagh O'Connor.
Horse Racing Ireland said: "We remember Pat’s courage in sport and in life and he is sorely missed."
