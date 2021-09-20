Search

20/09/2021

WATCH: Lowry looks forward to Ryder Cup course and 'craic with the lads'

Shane Lowry has been speaking to Sky Sports ahead of his Ryder Cup debut later this week.

The Offaly man said he was feeling "pure excitement" ahead of the tournament at Whistling Straits in the US.

"I was delighted to get the pick. Last week was a long week because I was just looking forward to this moment," he added.

"I'm excited to get going, to get out on the golf course, see what the course is like, hit the team room and have the craic with the lads," Lowry commented.

The Ryder Cup starts on Friday and will be played over the three days of Friday, September 24, Saturday, September 25, and Sunday, September 26.

