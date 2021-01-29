Gardaí investigate 'unexplained death' of man at a farmyard in Kilkenny

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the unexplained death of a man aged in his 20’s at a farmyard in Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny.

Emergency services attended the scene on Wednesday and the body was removed to Waterford Regional Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

A garda spokesman told The Kilkenny People that the coroner has been notified. The results of the post mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

The garda investigation will also examine all the antecedents of the case including whether any breaches of Public Health or Liquor Licensing Regulations.