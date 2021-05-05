Top consultant who specialises in upper limb sports surgery joins South East hospitals

UPMC has announced the appointment of Orthopaedic Consultant Professor David O’Briain, who specialises in upper limb surgery and upper limb sports surgery.

This appointment strengthens the UPMC’s expertise in this area and expands orthopaedic services available to patients that are available closer to home.

Professor O’Briain will operate across both UPMC Aut Even Hospital in Kilkenny and UPMC Whitfield Hospital in Waterford.

Prof O’Briain graduated from University College Dublin (UCD) School of Medicine with an honours degree and completed the national orthopaedic specialist training scheme to become a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. He holds a master’s degree in surgery from NUI Galway and a graduate diploma and a master’s degree in healthcare informatics from UCD.

He is an assistant professor and adjunct clinical lecturer to UCD School of Medicine.

Internationally, he completed fellowship training in all aspects of elective and traumatic shoulder and elbow surgery at the Sydney Shoulder Research Institute (SSRI) and furthered his studies by participating in a year of ACGME-accredited fellowship training in sports surgery and upper limb surgery in Tampa, Florida, U.S. He was affiliated with the University of South Florida (USF), where he worked with world-renowned surgeons at USF and in the Florida Orthopaedic Institute.