Tipperary students can explore range of courses available at virtual open day

Ever wondered what it’s like to be a student at IT Carlow?

Wonder no more by joining the IT Carlow virtual open day on Saturday, May 15, from 10am to 1pm and find out everything you need to know about the many and varied IT Carlow courses, from business to computing and science to engineering, available at the Carlow and Wexford campuses.

Visitors to www.itcarlowvirtualopenday.ie will have an opportunity to participate in live talks, enjoy a campus tour, hear IT Carlow students and graduates tell their own stories, discuss the fees, grants and supports available, find out about academic and sports scholarships, participate in live Q&A sessions with lecturers, admissions and student services staff, and get the best advice and tips on applying to IT Carlow.

“Our previous virtual open days were a great success and we are delighted to be able to bring IT Carlow to potential new students once again," said Maria Byrne, Schools Liaison Officer for IT Carlow.

“This is a time when fifth year students might be thinking about their options and sixth year students may want to feel assured they have made the right choices or perhaps make changes to their CAO application form via the Change of Mind option.

"We are particularly pleased to bring a live aspect to this virtual open day also, with students invited to attend live talks about the courses that are available to them," added Ms Byrne.