BREAKING: Three killed after fatal car crash on the N7

File photo
Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N7 at Rathcoole in Dublin yesterday, 8th July 2021.
The collision occurred when a car travelling on the wrong side of the road collided with a truck at approximately 11.40pm. The three occupants of the car (all men) received fatal injuries.
The driver of the truck has since been taken to Tallaght University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.
The scene remains closed this morning to allow for forensic collision investigators to conduct an examination. Diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Clondalkin Garda station on 01 6667600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
As the car involved in this collision had come to the attention of Gardaí prior to the incident, An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) have been notified.
No further information is available at this time.
More News
Cahir Park AFC seeks Junior Manager. Gareth Southgate would want to hurry up with his application though!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.