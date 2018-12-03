Tipperary talk on the Spanish Flu of 1918 which claimed 20,000 lives in Ireland

The 1918 flu pandemic is the subject of this month's lecture at the Ormond Historical Society.

The lecture in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, takes place this Monday, December 3, at 8pm.

Dr Ida Milne, author of Stacking the Coffins -Influenza, War and Revolution in Ireland 1918-19, will be speaking on the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 with particular reference to its effects in Tipperary.

Conservative estimates conclude that here in Ireland 20,000 people died as a result of the flu and that as many as 800,000 were infected.

An alarming peculiarity of the infection was the large numbers of people in their physical prime who succumbed to the outbreak.

As almost every home in the country bore the effects of the epidemic and the folklore of the Spanish Flu is ingrained in almost all family histories, this lecture should be of great interest.