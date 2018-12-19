Jimmy Crowley in Borrisoleigh

The legendary Irish traditional folk singer and musician, Jimmy Crowley, is appearing in Borrisoleigh this Thursday December 20.

Jimmy’s unique voice and flair for storytelling sees him return to Borrisoleigh again by popular demand, following previous successful gigs.

He will be playing in the intimate setting of the back function room of Finn’s Bar at 9pm.

Jimmy Crowley has been a central figure in the Irish folk scene since the enthusiastic reception of his debut album The Boys of Fairhill in 1977.

With his band Stokers Lodge their mission was to present the street ballads of Cork city complimented by the ornate folk songs of the rural hinterland of Cork and Kerry in an exciting orchestration of uilleann pipes, concertina, autoharp, harmonium, mandolin, bouzouki and guitar in their native accent.