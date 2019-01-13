Gill's Garden in Nenagh to be added to Tipperary tourism attractions

Nenagh is unlikely to get its new tourist office in time for the coming tourism season, local councillors have been told.

District manager Marcus O’Connor told councillors that progress on the facility was “slow” because of the need to move staff and that the tourist office had a scheduled opening for late 2019.

Meanwhile, Mr O’Connor told Cllr Hughie McGrath that the council hoped to have Gill’s Garden at Nenagh Castle open to the public this summer “at the earliest”.

It is hoped that all the work will be completed by February or March.

The councillors were told that landscaping had commenced and the project was on target