Tipperary Mass: New times and parking control barrier at Nenagh church

The parish of Nenagh has announced changes to Saturday and Sunday Mass times.

On Saturdays, the Vigil Mass will be in St Mary of the Rosary, Nenagh, at 6.15pm; Templederry, 7pm, and St John the Baptist, Tyone, at 7.30pm

On Sunday, Mass in St Mary of the Rosary will be at 8am, 12pm and 6pm; in Curreeny at 9.30pm; St John the Baptist, Tyone, 10.30am; Killeen, 11am.

The new schedule takes effect from this weekend, March 9.

Meanwhile, a traffic control system is being introduced at St mary of the Rosary due to the increased usage and the difficulty of access for people wishing to visit the church.

The barriers will be open from 7.30am to 11am to facilitate morning Mass and school runs. It will be open from 1.45pm to 2.15pm and 2.45pm to 3.15pm, agian for school runs.

Outside of these times, anyone visiting the church can exit without paying by using a token which will be available in the parish office between 9am and 5pm.

Once the church is locked in the evenings, the barriers will be in operation.

As well as traffic control, it is envisaged that the money raised will go towards maintenance and resurfacing the grounds.