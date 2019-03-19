Tipperary RNLI’s new vessel is ready for action on Lough Derg

Lough Derg RNLI crew have been training hard over the past number of months ahead of having their new craft declared a rescue vessel.

The Jean Spier will replace the Elsinore, which, while on service on Lough Derg since November 2015, launched 51 times with her crews coming to the aid of 163 people.

‘We are delighted following the excitement of our lifeboat arriving and now after months of preparation and intensive training by our committed volunteer crew, that our lifeboat is officially on service,” said Liam Maloney, Lough Derg RNLI deputy launch authority.

He said that while they had an excellent search and rescue asset in the Elsinore, the new craft had the improvements of four-stroke engines, radar, room for four crew and an extra metre of length.

The vessel has a manually operated self-righting mechanism which combined with inversion-proofed engines keep the lifeboat operational even after capsize. The lifeboat can also be beached in an emergency without causing damage.

“We are confident this will be a great resource on the lake and appreciate the RNLI's investment in our lifeboat station,” he said.

The new lifeboat was donated to the RNLI by Robert Spier and his late wife Jean Spier. Jean died in October 2017 and the lifeboat is named in her honour.

“The crew would like to express a special thanks to Helena Duggan, the RNLI’s trainer assessor and her colleagues for their continued support and specialist guidance over the last few months,” said Liam.