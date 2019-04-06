Nenagh local election candidate Brendan Murphy puts town at the centre of campaign

A stronger coherence between the local council and the business community is needed if people are to shop local, according on Nenagh local election candidate Brendan Murphy.

Mr Murphy, who manages the 3 phone shop on Pearse Street, is contesting the May local elections for Fianna Fáil.

“The business community is at the heart of our town and during the recession it was local businesses that maintained employment and helped rebuild our local economy,” he said.

Mr Murphy pointed out that due to changes, shops that had been open for decades had to close their doors as they could no longer compete on price with the supermarket giants that moved into town.

On top of that, the retail sector was under constant threat from changes in our shopping trends with online being one of the fastest growing markets.

“We need to look at how we can maintain and grow our local economy and help offset these changes,” he said.

While there had been success with the council introducing free parking, the successful Castlefest event and the local chamber holding such events as “A Taste of Nenagh, we needed to expand on this, said Mr Murphy.

“We need to identify the concerns of our local businesses through active engagement, come up with solutions and incentives and implement change where we can to encourage people to shop local and support local businesses,” said the first time election hopeful.

“We need to be embracing the changes we face and working to see how we can make them benefit the people of Nenagh,” he said.

Mr Murphy said that one of the areas the town could benefit through was by improving its infrastructure.

“With the increase in the sales of electric cars, for instance, we need to start looking at introducing more charging points, ideally closer to the town centre so that people can park in town and go shopping or have a coffee,” he said.

Mr Murphy is chair of Nenagh Darkness into Light, and said mental health will also form one of his election platforms.

Welcoming the setting up of the mental health group CARMHA in the town, he said: “We need more services like this in the area. We need to remove the stigma which has been attached to mental health in Ireland for so long and we need to push for more funding to support organisations like this.”