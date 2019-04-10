Chainsaw stolen from car outside Nenagh

A car was broken into at Brocka, Ballinderry, on Friday night or early Saturday morning last and property, including chainsaws, were stolen from the vehicle.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to help them solve the crime.

Last Sunday evening an attempted burglary occurred at a house at Millpark, Roscrea.

On the same date a man was arrested for suspected drink driving at Carney, Nenagh, at around 11pm.

A row outside Nenagh Courthouse while the District Court was sitting last Friday at around 12.30pm is being investigated.

An alleged assault is being probed by gardaí.

A male was arrested on Friday night in Kenyon Street, Nenagh, for allegedly being drunk and abusive to gardaí.

On the same night a number of men were arrested by members of the Divisional Drugs Unit in Main Street, Moneygall, on suspicion of having illegal drugs.